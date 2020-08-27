American Red Cross Encouraging Blood Donations for Childhood Cancer Month

September is ‘Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.’
And the American Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to give blood to support kids, teens and young adults battling cancer, as well as others in need of transfusions.
The National Cancer Institute estimates that more than 15,000 children and adolescents in the United States are diagnosed with cancer each year.
Childhood cancer patients may need blood products on a regular basis during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications.
Those who give blood or platelets in the month of September will receive a coupon for a free haircut at participating sport clips locations.
For more information on donating blood you can go to www.redcrossblood.org
