The local American Red Cross Blood Services has a shortage of blood donations and is asking for help.
Traci Lund with the Donor Recruitment Department says they are in critical need for blood donations.
Due to Covid-19 the American Red Cross has had 4,500 canceled blood drives, resulting in 150,000 fewer blood donations across the nation.
Lund says donating blood is a safe process and healthy individuals should schedule a blood donation to help the nation’s blood supply.
Red Cross employees have implemented added precautions to ensure blood drives and donation centers are safe.
“It’s pretty critical because if you think about the need for blood is constant, you know cancer patients need it. We need it for surgeries, if somebody is injured, you know sometimes in childbirth and our blood supply is dwindling, and so we’re not going to be able to help save people if we don’t get that blood supply back up,” says Traci Lund, Account Manager, Donor Recruitment Department.
Starting next Tuesday they will be doing blood drives in Pocatello and Idaho Falls.
POCATELLO SAVES LIVES BLOOD DRIVES:
WHERE: American Red Cross in the Pine Ridge Mall 4155 Yellowstone Avenue, Pocatello.
Tuesday, March 24th, 1pm-6pm
Wednesday, March 25th, 10am-6pm
Thursday, March 26th, 10am-6pm
Tuesday, March 31st, 10am-6pm
Wednesday, April 1st, 9am-4pm
Thursday, April 2nd, 10am-6pm
IDAHO FALLS SAVES LIVES BLLOD DRIVES:
WHERE: Idaho Falls Donation Center 1165 East 17th Street, Idaho Falls
Tuesday, March 24th, 1pm-6pm
Wednesday, March 25th, 10am-6pm
Thursday, March 26th, 10am-6pm
Tuesday, March 31st, 10am-6pm
Wednesday, April 1st, 9am-4pm
Thursday, April 2nd, 10am-6pm
Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org
Or call 1-800-Red-Cross (1-800-733-2767
