American Red Cross Testing Blood Donations for COVID-19 Antibodies

"The FDA came to us and wanted us to help with that."
The American Red Cross is doing more than saving lives with blood donations this summer.
Through FDA funding, they are now testing donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
Traci Lund, Account Manager for the American Red Cross, explains.
"We're doing this when we take your blood cause it goes to the lab and we do certain tests anyways. They're testing it for the antibodies."
The funding for antibody testing is guaranteed until mid October with plans on further funding still unknown.
But how long does it take to see your test results after donating?
Traci answered, "so 7 to 10 days after you donate blood you'll get an email telling you whether you are positive or negative for the antibodies."
Giving Idaho residents another great reason to donate blood this summer. Especially with the nationwide blood shortage that is ongoing due to canceled blood drives.
And while the Red Cross is testing for antibodies, they wanted to clarify that they are not giving COVID-19 tests.
Traci said,"I just want to stress we are not testing for COVID-19. So if you're sick please stay home."
The Red Cross is very concerned for the safety of donors and their workers and have put in place protocols to keep everyone safe.
Regarding the protocols that they are implementing to keep everyone safe, they have screening questions and PPE when donors are giving blood.
Traci told us that, "we do require you to wear a mask. If you don't have one we will provide one for you."
Another benefit for donating during the month of August is a small thank you gift from the Red Cross.
Traci mentioned that, "for the entire month of august, August 1st through the 31st, if you donate blood in your email you will get a 5-dollar amazon gift card after you donated."
Listed below are locations that blood drives will be held during the month of August in Eastern Idaho.
