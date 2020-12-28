An Ammon man is in jail after a reported shooting in Idaho Falls on Sunday.
Sunday evening, Idaho Falls Police responded to a reported shooting in the 1500 block of Alice Avenue.
According to police, they were told that an armed man went up to an apartment complex and argued with residents. Then they heard gunshots and the man fled in a vehicle.
Police found 26-year-old Robert Hornsby and placed him into custody.
Searching the vehicle, police found two shell casings on the roof, one handgun, and a rolled up $20 bill that had a small amount of methamphetamine.
Hornsby has been charged with Felony Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Building, Felony Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
He also had a warrant out for his arrested on other charges.
