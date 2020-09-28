The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting.
It happened on South Ammon Road, near 1st Street. Bonneville County Sheriff's deputies and Idaho State Police troopers currently have S. Ammon Road blocked off from 1st Street to Jason Street.
According to the sheriff's office, one person was found dead. Any other people believed to be involved are accounted for and being detained.
There are no threats to the community.
The sheriff's office said drivers should avoid the area of Ammon Road for the next few hours while law enforcement processes the scene.
No additional information has been released at this time.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
