Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 34 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...MIDDLE AND UPPER SNAKE PLAIN INCLUDING MUD LAKE, IDAHO FALLS, REXBURG, POCATELLO, BLACKFOOT, AMERICAN FALLS, SHELLEY AND FORT HALL. * WHEN...FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM MDT TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD DAMAGE SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&