It’s a gift that Lisa Smith of Ammon will never forget.
For Christmas, Lisa’s father-in-law purchased an Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle ticket at the Maverik on Ammon and East Lincoln Roads in Idaho Falls and gave it to Lisa as a Christmas present.
After Monday night’s drawing, Lisa checked her ticket and found that it was one of two $10,000 winners.
Meanwhile, the Idaho Lottery has confirmed that ticket 034438 was sold at an Idaho Lottery retail location in Jerome County and is the $1,000,000 winner.
“Someone who played the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle in the Magic Valley is currently holding a ticket worth a million dollars,” said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director. “We are encouraging everyone who played this year’s Raffle game to check their tickets carefully, especially those who bought their ticket in Jerome County. Everyone should sign the back of their ticket and the one-million-dollar winner should contact the Idaho Lottery to make arrangements for collecting their prize.”
In addition to the million-dollar prize, there are 14,420 other prizes including two $10,000 prizes. The two $10,000 winning tickets were 199691, which was sold at an Idaho Lottery retail location in Bonneville County, and ticket 117360 which was sold at an Idaho Lottery retail location in Canyon County.
Monday night’s winners have 180 days to claim their prize from Idaho Lottery headquarters in Boise.
