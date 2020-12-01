An early Christmas surprise for the Neumann family

The Neumann family got an early Christmas surprise from the ELF Project after finding out their mother passed away last week.
As Kody, Colt, and MaKenna received Chromebooks for school and Zane got an iPad.
Todd Neumann, father of the 4 children, mentions how helpful the new computers will be.
"It'll help, definitely it'll help because you know right now they're on the computer a few times during the course of the week. We don't know what's going to happen in the new year and if it was anything like at the end of last year, when they were spending more time on the computer. It could make it a lot easier with 3 of them having their own systems, so then we're not trying to locate one that somebody has hidden (laughing)."
But the kids already had plans on how they would use their new computers.
Colt told us he was ready to play some games on his.
"Abcya!, it's a lot of games that you can play."
While MaKenna was thinking of keeping things more on the musical side.
"Probably music."
And when asked what kind of music, MaKenna told us her favorite albums.
"Frozen, Frozen 2."
Now that they have new computers, the Neumann's wont let the cold bother them anyway.
The ELF Project will be hosting a blood drive on December 15th as their next endeavor in East Idaho.
