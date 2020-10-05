An Idaho Falls man on his way to work went viral a little over a week ago by just vibin.
Nathan Apodaca better known as doggface208 began a trend that has sparked a lot of copycat videos ,including one from Mick Fleetwood himself.
Even army soldiers couldn't help but get in on the "good vibes" trend.
Nathan tells us how he got on to Tik Tok in the first place.
"I ended up on Tik Tok, it basically was my daughter, my youngest daughter she made the app for me you know what I mean. She told me I can mess around on it if I want while they're gone in Montana with their mom and everything because they stay with their mom in the school years and whatever. And yeah like I said I just messed around with the app once in a while didn't get too much into it you know what I mean. I just start started out just lip syncing."
After the video went viral Nathan has seen a huge amount of support from people around the country making donations to him.
"I never really said 'ay, give me some money' you know, it was just they seen stories on my twitter from a long time ago, from the past year I believe it was and they all just felt for me and decided to throw me a bone I guess."
Nathan has since been able to repair his RV and even help his family by giving his father a new truck.
When asked if going viral has changed his life, Nathan says, "me going viral it just feels, feels normal you know what I mean. I don't feel like anyone different still you know what I mean. I can't walk to the store without anyone noticing me though."
