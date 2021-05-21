An Old Historic Building is the Home of a New Event Center

An older historic building is the home of a new event center in Historic Downtown Pocatello.
The ‘Valentine Ballroom’ has been open and available for events since March.
They host everything from weddings to proms and they have full event planning services available.
They also have a bridal shop where they sell and rent bridal gowns.
And they provide valet parking.
“We really want this to be a community center type of event space where people can come together and really enjoy the space,” says Mecinna Price, Owner, Valentine Ballroom.
They also participate in the Friday Art Walk with an all-ages dance after the Art Walk with a DJ, lights and state of the art sound system.
You can also follow them on social media for information about future events.
