As testing becomes more prevalent for re-opening plans put in place by governors, antibody testing is becoming more popular.
In Idaho a few testing sites are now offering these types of tests.
But are they reliable and are they helpful?
Doctor Ronald Solbrig, Physician and Medical Director of Idaho State University's Health Center, explains what these tests are.
"An antibody test tests for the body's immune response to an infection or any agent coming into the body, so it tells us that the body has seen that virus in this case."
With an antibody test the immune system must first react and respond to an infection, which can take time to show up.
Would this test be helpful for patients that are currently suffering from symptoms?
Dr. Solbrig responded, "for individuals the antibody tests are not very helpful."
In what situation would these tests be helpful?
He replied, "as a research tool the antibody tests are fabulous."
Giving researchers data to see previous infection rates in our community.
There is also the worry of false positives, but what does that means for the results?
Dr. Solbrig gives us an example of how it affects our numbers.
"If we did antibody tests on a thousand people randomly selected from pocatello, or idaho falls, or blackfoot; if we did antibody tests on a thousand randomly selected people we would have twenty that are positive and in those twenty, ten would have had the disease and ten would have not had the disease."
Resulting in skewed numbers in smaller test groups.
But even worse at a smaller scale these false positives can become an issue for individual patients.
Dr. Solbrig mentioned one of the drawbacks from the false positive.
"And the concern is that they will be told they can return to work, they've had the coronavirus they're safe, they may believe they're immune and we don't know if they're immune."
Dr. Solbrig left off saying that he would not recommend any of his patients to take an antibody test pointing out that they are costly and results are mixed at best for individuals.
