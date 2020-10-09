An update on Bannock County's Census Count

The United States census occurs every decade to help count the population of the country.
But that's not the only thing it does it also helps allocate funds from the federal government.
So how has Bannock County done so far?
Linda Leeuwrick, Chairperson of the Bannock County Complete Count Committee, explains.
"I'll give you some numbers, nationally the census is 99.8 percent complete so, for all intents and purposes, it's done. We here in bannock county, 99.9 percent complete."
Meaning that Bannock County has done well responding to the census in all forms.
Leeuwrick mentions that the census being offered online was a game changer.
"This time 2020 was the first time that the census could be taken online. That was a huge help to us 'cause people are stuck at home, they have time; but they could take it on their smart phones, they could take it on their computers, so just being able to do that really, really helped us."
The online census form also helped Bannock County beat their previous self-response rate by nearly 2-percent compared to 2010.
Leeuwrick says that, "Our self-response rate in 2010 was 70 point, 6 or 9 I think, I think it was 70.9 and as of, not today I shouldn't say it, as of like 2 days ago it was, here in Bannock County 72.5"
Leeuwrick urges those who have still not been counted for the census to go out and help us get to 100-percent.
"There's still time, if you haven't done it yet, 'cause you know we're at 99.9 but that means there's still that .1; so if you haven't taken it yet please do so."
The census deadline is on October 31st, which means that you can still fill out your form by mail, online, phone, or census worker.
To fill out the census form, click here.
General information can be found in multiple different languages here.
