The 4th annual 'Angels with Santa' event is coming up this Saturday.
'Angels with Santa' helps the Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency provide Christmas for local children.
The event will be on Saturday starting at 1:30 p.m. at Rumors Bar in Pocatello.
A ride with motorcycles, ATV's or vehicles will start behind Rumors where Mr. and Mrs. Claus will meet with children.
Ride sign up is $10.00 dollars for each vehicle.
There will be raffles, a live auction, food and drinks and sweatshirts available to buy.
"There is a huge need for support in our community right now, especially with the rising economy. People are having to choose whether they pay their power bill or whether they have Christmas and we want to help support them with Christmas for their children," says DiAnn Moir, 'Angels with Santa'
The Phil Meador Group donated $1,500 dollars to the event.
'Angels with Santa' raised $8,000 dollars last year and the goal is $10,000 dollars this year.
