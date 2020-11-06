Animal shelter offers free pet adoptions for active-duty service members, veterans

In honor of Veterans Day, Pocatello Animal Services offers free pet adoptions for active-duty military and veterans from Nov. 9 through Nov. 14. Citizens who’ve served -- or are currently serving, -- our country can add a furry friend to their life for free next week.
Pet adoption fees will be waived when current service members and veterans adopt a dog or cat from the Pocatello Animal Shelter next week. The free adoptions are made possible by an anonymous donation to The Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter.
“Through this special gift, we can provide our veterans and active duty service members with something special during this time of remembrance,” said Josh Heinz, Animal Services Director. “Thank you to the anonymous donor and The Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter, and thank you to our currently serving military members and veterans for what they do.”
To qualify for the fee-waived adoption, active duty service members or veterans must show proof of service. Accepted documentation may include: DD214 paperwork or its equivalent; VA Health Benefits card; military identification card; state-issued identification card with veteran status; dependent identification or spouse card.
The adoption includes vaccinations, microchip implant, city license, collar, and more.
The adoption process takes between 15 and 30 minutes. While the adoption paperwork is being filled out, potential pet parents are screened by shelter staff to help ensure the chosen pet will be a good fit in the new home.
For more information visit pocatello.us/animal.
