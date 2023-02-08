A local animal shelter has received multiple dogs that were severely neglected and is asking the community for help.
The Blackfoot Animal Shelter and Rescue posted on Facebook that they received eight severely neglected Great Danes and mixes.
An animal shelter employee says there was a ninth dog, but the dog was found dead inside a home.
The animal shelter got the dogs last week.
The Shelley Police Department says the dogs were seized by officers from a home after the department received complaints about the dogs well-being.
The shelter is asking for donations to help pay for their vet care.
