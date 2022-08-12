The annual Appreciation Shoot is going on now through Sunday.
The Pocatello Trap Club is hosting their 39th annual Appreciation Shoot.
The even brings shooters from all over the region.
Organizers say more than 100 people will be participating this year.
They will be giving away 11 guns.
There will be prizes for different events and categories.
And they will also be doing a dinner on Saturday night.
01:02:25 AMY HOLLIFIELD (POCATELLO TRAP CLUB)
"It kind of lets everybody just relax and shoot and not really feel like they have to be so competitive, also we do give away awards and we also are giving away guns, so this is why it's also called the 'gun shoot," says Amy Hollifield, Pocatello Trap Club.
