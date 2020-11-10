The annual ‘Cranksgiving’ event is gearing up to crank out turkeys for the holiday.
Bring a turkey and your bike to Barrie Ski and Sports on Saturday November 21st at 9:00 a.m. for the 7th annual ‘Cranksgiving’ event.
Then the community will ride the bikes to deliver the turkey’s over to the Idaho Food Bank in Pocatello.
They need turkey’s for at least 1,300 families this year.
“The need is probably greater than it’s ever been due to Covid. There’s a lot more families that need turkey’s for Thanksgiving dinner, you know it’s rough out there and we want to be that bright spot on Thanksgiving Day for the community,” says Tami Parris, Founder Pocatello Annual Cranksgiving.
You can also drop off turkey’s at Barrie Ski and Sports, Idaho Central Credit Union and Idaho Orthodontics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.