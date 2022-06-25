It may have been called a ‘fun run’ but this walk/run event Saturday morning held a special meaning to those who participated.
The annual Donor Connect Fun Run and Walk took place Saturday morning at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello.
Two courses were provided, a 2K and a 5K for the walkers and runners.
Dozens of people participated, many of whom are organ transplant recipients or are family members of an organ donor.
There are around 120,000 people who are waiting on the organ transplant recipient list and that list is growing.
It’s a cause that is near and dear to many people’s hearts.
Katie Martin, the mother of a transplant recipient says, "I just think everybody has an immediate connection. We've all kind of gone through something similar. And I think learning each other's stories and relying on them helps everybody gain strength and opportunity to rub shoulders a little bit, to be grateful for where we are and what we've gone through, and just to meet more people that have gone through similar things."
"So that was so important to me because it's the reason I'm here and I wouldn't be here without them,” explains heart transplant recipient Shalese Martin, “so I just am glad that I'm here and being able to support it."
"And this we're honoring those who have passed the loved ones and also those that have received the gift of life,” says Brady Dransfield with Donor Connect, “and so this is important, especially for me, because I'm very passionate about this. I myself am a kidney transplant of 27 years. And so I love it. I'm passionate about it. And this is a life changing event."
If you would like to learn more about organ donation or to sign up as an organ donor, you can visit donorconnect.life or yesidaho.org.
