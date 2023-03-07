A local ski area hosted an annual event to raise money for cancer research over the weekend.
Pebble Creek Ski Area had a great turnout on Saturday for the 'Ride on Dads' Ski and Scavenger Hunt.
All the money raised goes to the Huntsman Cancer Institute for prostate cancer research.
Everyone who participated in the scavenger hunt got tokens for a chance to win big prizes and a 'Ride on Dads' beanie.
"We've had a lot of just cash donations this year, from people around town that don't ski or couldn't be here today, so we're very pleased with what we've got so far," say Zach Parris, 'Ride on Dads.'
"Awareness is the biggest thing. It's not the money raised, I mean that's great and we'll donate that, or they'll donate that, it's just awareness for people to be like, you know, maybe I should do that. Maybe I should do, I mean I know that I've been hearing that maybe I should go, you know, get my prostate checked. I think awareness is the biggest take-away today, is that, even if one person, you know, finds something and detects it early, that's what all of this is about," says Shay Butler, Co-owner Pebble Creek Ski Area.
This year they raised $15,833 dollars.
