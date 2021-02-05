Annual 'Fire & Ice' Fest Kicks Off this Weekend

The City of Lava Hot Springs and their Chamber of Commerce is hosting their annual ‘Fire and Ice’ event this weekend.
Lava Hot Springs Mayor Jon Thomson says they’ve been clearing the snow for their guests.
The Mayor says this has been the best snowfall they’ve seen all season so far.
He says due to the Covid pandemic, all the events will be held outside this year.
“You know it’s just a relief to be able to get out of town and come somewhere and enjoy a few days away from the strife of what’s going on with work and you know everything else that’s in our lives today, so we welcome our guests. We try to keep them safe. We try to do everything we can do to accommodate them,” says Mayor Jon Thomson, Lava Hot Springs.
Some of Friday’s events include wine tasting and a parade.
Saturday’s events will include a relay down Main Street and the popular ‘Polar Bear Float.’
The ‘Running of the Bulls’ event has been canceled this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.