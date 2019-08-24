Annual Greek Fest Brings Thousands Together

An annual Greek Festival brings thousands of community members together.
The Greek Orthodox Church in Pocatello has been hosting their annual Greek Fest for decades.
The fest serves all the food and pastries you can eat.
Volunteers work days before the festival preparing all the food.
At the event church tours are given along with Greek dancers as part of the festivities.
And some Greek Fest goers were ready to get their Greek on by being the first ones in line and for some they say it’s one of the highlights of their year.
“I look forward to this Greek Festival all year. As soon as it ends today, I’ll be looking forward to next year. I can’t wait for it and the atmosphere is always amazing to be around people who are just here to enjoy good food, friends, dancing,” says Micah Kenney, First in Line at Event, Pocatello.
The money raised from the event goes towards the third phase of the churches restoration project and helping other community members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.