Saturday was a chilly and furry morning for a fun run.
The 26th annual Run with the Big Dogs event took place in Lower Ross Park with big dogs, and small dogs, and in between dogs.
The course featured a 2K and a 5K route.
Those who registered received a t-shirt and a ‘doggy bag’ filled with goodies and the dogs that accompanied their humans received a bandanna.
Funds raised are used to support adoptions of animals at Pocatello Animal Services along with programs like the Second Chance Fund, Pocatello Pets 4 Vets, and Katie’s Old Friends.
The event also included venders, a silent auction, and raffle.
