If you plan on hitting the slopes this ski season and are in need of new gear, you may want to head to Idaho State University tonight or Saturday.
The Annual Pocatello Ski Swap will be held starting Friday evening at 5 pm at the Pond Student Union Ballroom.
It's a great opportunity to buy new ski equipment at a good price while benefiting many local ski organizations such as the C.W. HOG program, the Pocatello Ski Association, Pebble Creek Race Team, and the Pebble Creek Ski Patrol.
Bob Ellis, Outdoor Recreation Coordinator at C.W. HOG said, "It's a great way to kickoff winter. People can come and get stuff at a good, affordable price and it keeps skiing affordable."
Admission to the ski swap is $10 for the early bird special between 5 pm and 6 pm and then $2 from both 6 pm to 10 pm Friday evening and tomorrow from 9 am to 6 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.