Another concert has been announced for the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre.
The 80's arena rock band 'Hairball' will perform a two hour show on May 2 at the Portneuf Amphitheatre in Pocatello. The band impersonates hard-rock acts from the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s such as Aerosmith, Whitesnake, Bon Jovi, Def Leppard, Motley Crue, AC/DC, KISS, and Poison.
Pre-sale tickets go on sale Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. The public on sale begins on Saturday, March 7 at 10:00 a.m.
Tickets can be purchased at Etix.
Pre-sale codes are:
magik1025 and kpky949
