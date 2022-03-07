Another neon sign is coming back to life in Historic Downtown Pocatello this week.
'Relight the Night' will be re-lighting the Eagles neon sign.
The sign is located on the Neighbor-Works building which was home to the Eagles from 1915 to 1949.
'Relight the Night' officials have invited the last six living Eagles members to the celebration.
"they're going to be part of all of that, so the importance of the sign is the history that surrounds it and that's what every sign that we have in our inventory in Pocatello does, is it just, you can't forget about the history when you're looking at the sign," Says Randy Dixon, 'Relight the Night' Committee.
The re-lighting of the Eagles sign will be this Wednesday, March 9th at 6:30 p.m.
It's the 21st sign to be revived since the Chief Theater sign back in 2013.
