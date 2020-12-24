In a small town community, there's a lot of helping hands going around.
During the holidays, that help is practically doubled.
And this year for the annual "Santa Bucks" campaign, Albertsons and the Idaho foodbank came together this year to help Idahoans during the holiday season.
"On behalf of Albertsons, we would like to thank our amazing customers and our store teams for making this donation of holiday meals possible," said
1 in 9 Idahoans deal with hunger during the holidays.
The Santa Bucks campaign has been a program to help those struggling Idahoans in need.
"We were able to provide 2,055 complete holiday meals to the idaho food bank through our santa bucks campaign," said Colgrove.
Albertsons is quite familiar with the work the Idaho Food Bank does.
Take it from Idaho Food Bank CEO Karen Vauk.
"They have been one of our loyal and dedicated partners, in fact they're I call our 'all in' partner," said Vauk.
In part to the Santa Bucks contributions, the organization's Turkey Bucks campaign, which started in mid-October, helped raise an additional 4,000-plus meals.
"This year it's amazing, again. We were able to realize more than 6,500 meals that were provided through this program," said Vauk.
With another year nearly in the books, the annual campaign never gets old when it comes to helping people.
"It doesn't matter whether it's volunteers or additional support they're there to support the Idaho Food Bank because they want to help the communities in need," said Vauk.
