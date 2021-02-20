A new anti-theft device has made its way to the gem state called Ravelco.
It's a 16-plug device which can be personalized to people's cars, for example.
"Each one that is tied into a vehicle is unique to that vehicle so there is no master key, it can't be used in another vehicle," said Ryan.
If the Ravelco isn't attached into your car, the car doesn't start preventing auto-theft from happening.
"We just now started coming up into Idaho because the theft market has unfortunately gotten worse so we wanted to make sure it was available up here and here we are," said Ravelco Distributor for Idaho Landon Ryan.
According to a 2018 FBI Uniform Crime Report, southeast Idaho saw 260 motor thefts happen.
And according to the Idaho state police UCR report there were over 16-hundred motor vehicle thefts state-wide.
