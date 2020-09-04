Apparent suicide at Idaho Maximum Security Institution

DEVELOPING STORY. The following is the information currently released by the Idaho Department of Correction.
IDOC investigates prisoner’s apparent suicide
BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 4, 2020 — The Idaho Department of Correction is investigating the apparent suicide of man who was incarcerated at Idaho Maximum Security Institution.
Gilberto Mendoza was found hanging in his cell and unresponsive at 6:47 p.m., Thursday. Staff immediately began lifesaving measures and called 911.Mendoza was pronounced dead at 7:49 p.m., Thursday.
Idaho Maximum Security Institution is a 538-bed maximum security prison for men south of Boise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.