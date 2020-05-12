Applications now being for Idaho Rebound Cash Grants for Small Businesses

Governor Brad Little's Idaho Rebound plan isn't just about re-opening the state, it also has programs dedicated to help the many small businesses that are the lifeline of Idaho.
The latest program is the Idaho Rebound cash grant for small businesses.
Matt hunter, President of the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce, explained what the program is.
"So it's the Idaho Rebound cash grants for businesses, up to $10,000. One of the nice things is all states got a big chunk of money from the federal government, Idaho got $1.2 billion something like that, and our governor chose to put [$]300 million of that into grants for small business."
Giving small businesses in Idaho another chance at receiving help if they couldn't qualify for other grants or loans.
But there are stipulations on how the money can be spent.
Matt, explains what some of the stipulations are, "you have to be using it for rent, or product. You have to have been affected by the pandemic in some way in order to qualify."
There is also a few exceptions on who is able to apply for the cash grants. The biggest one is that businesses that have received monetary help cannot qualify for the grant.
But for the businesses that can qualify, How would an owner be able to apply for the cash grant?
Matt answered, "the first and most important thing is you have to have a tax access point account setup with the state. So you need one of those setup before you can apply; and I struggled a little bit to find the application but you actually have to go in through the tap account to get to the application, then it was very easy."
TAP accounts can be filed for online if a business does not have one. The Idaho State Tax Commission also suggests reaching out to your tax accountant if you use one.
Later, Matt left off with one last piece of information, "the other thing that's been great is this is the first grant that a non-profits 501-c6, which the chamber is, can apply for."
501-c3 non-profits are also eligible to apply for the Idaho Rebound cash grant.
To find out more information on the cash grants, click on the following link: https://rebound.idaho.gov/idaho-rebound-cash-grants-for-small-businesses/
For more information on TAP accounts or question on how to file for one, click here: https://tax.idaho.gov/i-1168.cfm
