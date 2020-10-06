As the school year continues many high school seniors know that it's time to start applying for college.
Apply Idaho has opened their common application for all 8 of Idaho's public universities also including College of Idaho and Northwestern Nazarene University.
Byron Yankey, College and Career Manager for the Idaho State Board of Education, explains the simplicity of the application.
"It is a really quick platform, there is a tutorial video for that. Students need some basic information and they get to select the colleges and universities they would like to have an application submitted to."
The application is free for all Idaho seniors applying to colleges and universities within Idaho.
The application can also aid in finding extra financial help from the schools.
Yankey tells us, "In addition, there are some supplemental questions which can help students get a leg up on financial aid on the colleges and universities."
Helping lower the cost of post secondary education.
And while FASFA is the most common form of financial aid, Yankey mentions another one for high school students.
"There are some state of Idaho scholarships, called the Opportunity scholarship, and that opened October 1st also and it is found on the nextstepsidaho.idaho.gov website."
Allowing every student the chance to apply to college.
To access the Apply Idaho website, click here.
For more information and resources through Apply Idaho, click here.
For general information on post-secondary education, vocational training, or changing careers, click here.
