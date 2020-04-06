The Pocatello Animal Shelter is still open to the public, but with limited hours to promote social distancing.
Beginning tomorrow, April 7 you can make an appointment to adopt a new pet anytime between 1 pm and 4 pm Monday through Saturday.
Not only does this promote social distancing, but it gives the shelter enough time to clean and disinfect the shelter on a daily basis.
Only two people will be let in per appointment and employees are going to be wearing masks and gloves as well during the adoption process.
Josh Heinz, Animal Services Director, Pocatello Animal Services said, "People can call in and make an appointment over the phone and we'll be glad to schedule an appointment for real adopters, at this time we don't want people to come in and pet kitties or dogs we're looking for real adopters at this time."
For more information, visit pocatello.us/animal.
