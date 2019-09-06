Information Provided by Idaho Falls
The Wes Deist Aquatic Center is closed for repairs and will remain closed until 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9. Staff anticipates intermittent closures all of next week as they continue to make necessary repairs.
“Safety is our number one concern and is the priority when deciding on when the pool will reopen,” states Chris Horsley, Recreation Superintendent. "We apologize for the inconvenience and will work as safely and quickly as possible to get the facility opened back up," adds Horsley.
Users are encouraged to check the website and/or Facebook page, or call (208) 612-8111 to see if the pool is open as they consider coming to swim.
