Arbor Day Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

The Idaho Department of Lands is celebrating Arbor Day and you can be apart of it too.
The Department of Lands is going to social media for arbor day.
They plan on planting 2 million seedlings this year in the burn scar left over from the Clearwater Complex fire.
Using the hashtag #myidahotree you can get your name on one of the seedlings to help replenish the area.
Robbie Johnson, Public Information Officer at the Department of Lands, mentioned how the hashtag works.
"This is a way for people to say I can't plant a tree right now myself, I can't go and get with a group and join in myself. So #myidahotree is a way to have that done for you in your honor."
If you aren't on social media but want to participate you can email them at comment@idl.idaho.gov.
