Two more Arctic Circle restaurants now call the Gem State home.
The company is opening two new locations in Burley and Wendell.
The Burley location will be at 333 W. Main Street and the Wendell location will be at 319 S. Idaho Street.
With the two new additions, Arctic Circle now has 26 restaurants across Idaho.
“We are excited to open two new restaurants in the Twin Falls area,” said Kasey Christensen, COO of Arctic Circle Restaurants. “Arctic Circle has found a home in Idaho over the years with the continued success of our other locations in the state. We look forward to opening more restaurants throughout the region in the near future and continuing to serve our fellow Idahoans for years to come.”
Arctic Circle has a total of 69 restaurants across six states. The very first Arctic Circle was opened in Salt Lake City in 1950.
