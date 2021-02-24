Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are currently on the scene of an armed robbery that took place at the Speedi-Mart located at Ammon and Sunnyside Rd. The sheriff's office is asking the public for help identifying the suspect.
Today around 4:55 p.m., a man entered the business, brandished a hand gun and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect ran away before he was able to get any money.
The man is described as possibly a teenager, wearing blue jeans, a black hat and mask, and a winter jacket with a white liner. He left the area in a green, early 2000s model, four-door or extra cab Chevy 1/2 or 3/4 ton pickup.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact dispatch immediately at 208-529-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 208-522-1982, online at www.ifcrime.org, or the P3tips app on your mobile device.
