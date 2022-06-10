For the second time in two weeks, Union Pacific in Pocatello is dealing with a train car derailment.
Around 6:30 Friday morning, a westbound Union Pacific train derailed in the railroad’s rail yard at 2929 S. 2nd Avenue near the Cheyanne Crossing.
About 20 cars, some of them carrying corn, derailed.
There were no injuries and the cause of the incident is under investigation.
Last week’s derailment happened just south of Pocatello and involved 15 train cars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.