Police in Jefferson County have arrested a man and charged him with First Degree Murder after a fatal shooting.
Deputies were called to a home at 4364 E. 375 N. in Rigby early Tuesday morning. When they arrived they found that 72-year-old Merle Jay Sorenson was fatally shot inside the home. Police took 21-year-old Jesse S. Gentle into custody at the scene.
Police believe Sorenson and Gentle knew each other and that this is an isolated incident. Gentle has been booked into the Jefferson County Jail and the investigation is ongoing.
