Police have made an arrest in the case of a man killed at a Ririe rest stop in May.
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 58-year-old Randy Michael Larkin in Chubbuck Friday for the murder of Morey Pelton.
Police have been investigating the death of Pelton since his body was discovered on May 13 at the Lane Clark Rest Area.
Larkin was indicted by a Bonneville County Grand jury on Thursday after being presented with information to the investigation.
Idaho State Police, Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Pocatello Police Department, Chubbuck Police Department, and Idaho Falls Police Department assisted in locating and apprehending Larkin.
He was transported to the Bonneville County Jail and booked on a warrant for First Degree Murder with a $1-million bond.
Police are continuing their investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.