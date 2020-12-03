The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho Falls Police Department have arrested three people they say are responsible for a construction site theft over Thanksgiving weekend.
More than $60,000 of tools were stolen from a construction site in the Bridgewater Estates Subdivision. A trailer was also stolen was but was quickly found nearby, empty.
Police have arrested Carl James Eckenrode, 41; Joseph M.R. Herrera, 33; and Lisa D. Ritchie, 27. All are from Idaho Falls.
According to BCSO, additional surveillance video showed the three suspects moving items from a home on Hollipark Drive to Ritchie’s vehicle. Those items matched some of the stolen property.
Police said that deputies also made a traffic stop with Eckenrode and Herrera inside a vehicle. Deputies found multiple items in that vehicle , which also matched items stolen from the jobsite.
The BCSO said detectives obtained a search warrant for the Hollipark residence, where they found more stolen items and the pickup matching earlier surveillance pictures of the theft. That pickup belonged to Eckenrode.
All three are currently in custody at the Bonneville County Jail, facing charges of grand theft.
While he was being booked, Eckenrode was also found with about two grams of methamphetamine. He is facing additional charges for possession of a controlled substance and introducing contraband into a correctional facility.
The sheriff’s office wants to thank the public for all the help and tips they received in regards to the case.
