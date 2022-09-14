The Idaho Falls Arts Council will host Siren Songs this Thursday, September 15.
The duo which specializes in Americana and folk music will play Thursday at the ARTitorium on Broadway in Idaho Falls.
Each member of the duo plays a variety of instruments including banjo, guitar, viola, and dulcimer.
This A-Street Music Sessions event is replacing the Carr Gallery Sessions Series and will feature intimate nights of music where audience members will be closer to the entertainers.
Tickets are $40.
