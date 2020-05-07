As the Idaho economy slowly reopens, local health facilities opt to keep new protocol as a way to keep staff and patients safe in case a second wave of COVID-19 hits the state.
Dr. Georgia Milan "No, we are not out of the woods, and I know summer is coming, and it seems like oh this was a false alarm."
Dr. Georgia Milan is the medical director at the Pocatello Free Clinic which continues to use caution during the COVID-19 pandemic. She says, "We're only having a good result because people are doing what they're supposed to do."
Even now, the clinic offers many free services to those who qualify. Clinic Executive Director Sherrie Joseph says, "We have mental health services, we offer laboratory, have pharmaceuticals. All completely free of charge." The clinic offers other services as well. However, some are on hold due to the virus.
It's not just what the clinic offers the community that makes it unique.
Joseph says, "We're one of the oldest free clinics in the nation. We've been in existence since 1971, 49 years here in the town of Pocatello. We've never had to shut our doors."
To keep those doors open now, the clinic has to ensure that its staff and patients are safe during the pandemic, even as the economy begins to reopen.
Dr. Milan says, "I mean, there may be a second wave and a third wave." So, the clinic has made some changes.
Patients can call the clinic to go over their symptoms with a nurse or doctor, hand sanitizer is available throughout the building and everyone must wear a mask inside.
These changes will remain for the time being.
Dr. Milan says as people begin to travel again, it leaves vulnerable patients at risk.
Dr. Milan says, "If we don't have this very heightened alert, especially by the medical professionals, we're going to have a very bad time."
