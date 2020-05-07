Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM MDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES BETWEEN 34 AND 36 DEGREES WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...THE EASTERN MAGIC VALLEY AND LOWER SNAKE RIVER PLAIN. * WHEN...FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM MDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&