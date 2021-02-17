"Our hearts and our thoughts and prayers are to the people in that area."
With hundreds of thousands without power in Texas, Matt Stucki with Idaho Power expanded on how they state could respond to power outages during the winter months.
"We do have occasional outages but most of those outages are resolved within under two hours," says Stucki.
Factors to consider without regular heating systems working are food and water, but also be aware of your surroundings.
"Whether it's snow built up on trees and tree limbs falling on a branch, high winds," says Stucki.
In a situation like the power outages happening in Texas, Stucki says it's unique to the area.
Idaho is a state where the unexpected has been seen before, says Stucki.
"Every situation is unique, Texas is unique. What I can speak for is Idaho and we've been providing services in Idaho for decades. For years and years Idaho power has," says Stucki.
With the climate the state forgoes, Stucki said it helps them to be better equipped without a severe outage taking place.
"We get a little bit of everything here and that experience helps us as we go forward," says Stucki.
However, that doesn't mean that an individual or place should not be prepared.
Stucki says it's crucial to be ready in case the worst does happen.
"We always say 'nothing could ever happen' but you're seeing in Texas that they probably didn't think anything could happen there as well. So it's important to always be prepared for the worst," says Stucki.
Finding reliable sources of heat such as blankets or generators to produce extra energy are also handy to have according to Stucki.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.