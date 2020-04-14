School districts across the country are ramping up their free-meals programs to feed kids while school is closed due to COVID-19. One local district is feeding its students and asking for some help in return.
"You think, 'oh it's just about lunch or nutrition,' which is an extremely part of a child's education. You can't learn when you're hungry," says Teton School District PR Consultant Jeanne Anderson.
To keep students' bellies full during home-based learning, the school district started serving free meals the day after the statewide school closure was announced. That's more than 10,000 meals to date. However, during the soft closure, the district needs parents who qualify for the free-or-reduced-meals program to apply.
Anderson says, "With unemployment so much higher now, even in the state of Idaho, we're sure that some of those people who were working before aren't now."
Students who owe money will still eat even if their parents don't apply for the program.
Director of Child Nutrition Kathy Rowbury says, "We never refuse to feed a child no matter how much money they owe."
Even when parents are having trouble paying for their child's lunches, they often opt out of applying to the program.
Rowbury says, "They feel like 'well, we're getting by we can do it.' Even though it would help them to not just get by."
The program is meant to help parents, However, when parents apply it helps the school and all the students in return.
Rowbury says, "The free-and-reduced percentages [that are determined through people applying to the program] run a lot more than just the lunch program."
When the district has 50 percent of its population using the lunch program, which Teton just falls under that percentage now, it receives additional funding for programs like special education, reimbursement for electronics, an after-school-snack program, and a breakfast program that currently feeds all students for fee.
With the COVID-19 epidemic and the job losses it's caused, school officials know more families need the program's help than have applied. They urge them to do so now.
Rowbury says, "They shouldn't let pride stand in their way because it's a program that's meant to help them."
School officials are confident the current percentage of parents who qualify for the program is not representative of the district's needs because some parents have not applied for the program.
One common misconception is that if one family qualifies for the program, it takes away from another family being able to use it. This is not true.
When applying, parents shouldn't worry about their financial information being shared.
Anderson says, "Applying for free-and-reduced meals is confidential and it's critical." To ensure confidentiality, Kathy Rowbury is the only person from the district who reviews any of the information parents provide on the application.
If you are experiencing job insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic, please reach out to your child's school district to learn how to apply to the free-or-reduced-meal program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.