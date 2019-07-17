This week, Idaho seniors are proving once again that age is just a number.
The Southeast Idaho Senior Games are in full swing this week. The annual even allows athletes ages 50 and above to compete in 30 events, including basketball, golf, bocce ball and even Wii sports.
The week is meant to provide seniors with the opportunity for competition, fun and friendship, while also focusing on the importance of physical health.
Kenneth Wright has been a part of the senior games for 24 years, since he was- 50 years old.
"I've played high school sports and lots of intramural sports in college, and I just love to compete with other people and try to get some recognition in my life," says Kenneth.
In his time at the games, Kenneth says he's made lots of new friends, set a record at the 50 meter dash at 64 years-old and even had a perfect game in the three point basketball shootout.
The Southeast Idaho Senior Games continue through the week and wrap up Saturday.
