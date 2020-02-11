The attorney general released a report a few days ago on child sexual abuse.
While the statistic may show higher numbers, local groups believe it's a positive sign.
The attorney general's report for child sex abuse showed there was 22 percent increase from 2018 to 2019.
Last year, 696 child sex abuse cases were filed in a court of law. That is 103 more cases than the prior year.
The report also states that is the highest number of cases on record since at least 1990.
Shannon fox, Program Coordinator of Communities Aligned in Prevention Efforts, said "we want to let people know that's not necessarily because that there is more sexual abuse actually occurring in our communities but rather there is more reporting occurring."
CAPE provides free education training on sexual abuse, and says reports are bound to increase.
The increase in reports of child sexual abuse might be a scary statistic... But the one positive thing is prevention education and awareness has been working. Prevention education continues to be a community effort in Idaho.
Shannon fox mentioned that we should, "hold that prevention mindset as something as a responsibility for all of us. Which is why things like child abuse prevention month coming up in April, that's a spot where we try to get the community involved."
To participate child abuse prevention month you can contact CAPE and get your own pinwheel.
