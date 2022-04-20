A local attorney has been named to the Million Dollar Advocates Forum.
The Million Dollar Advocates announced the Idaho Falls attorney Allen Browning has been certified as a member.
The Million Dollar Advocates Forum is recognized as one of the most prestigious groups of trial lawyers in the United States.
Membership is limited to attorney's who have won million dollar verdicts, awards and settlements.
The organization has about 7,800 members located throughout the country.
Fewer than one percent of U.S. lawyers are members.
"It's nice to be recognized by your peers and you know I appreciate that. It took me a long time to get here and it's a, and I would say that's it rewarding," says Allen Browning, Attorney
Browning is a graduate of University of Nebraska at Lincoln and has a juris doctor degree and handles personal injury and criminal defense cases.
