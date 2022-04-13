Wednesday was the second day of the preliminary hearing for Jesse Patrick Leigh, the man accused of killing his estranged wife and her boyfriend.
The testimonies began with a member of the Ada County Coroner's Office who stated that Jennifer Leigh died from a single gunshot wound on to the left side of her head and Timothy Lee died from multiple gunshot wounds, two to the chest, one in his back, and three to his arms.
Some of the officers who found Jesse Leigh asleep on the floor at his mother’s home in Chubbuck testified. Those officers stated that after a thorough search of Jesse’s mother’s house, officers found Jesse, drew their guns, and arrested him without conflict. According to one of the officers, Jesse asked them, “Are they dead? I didn’t mean to.”
A detective who was the crime scene supervisor after the murders took place, was called back to the stand to testify on Wednesday. During the initial investigation of the crime scene, there was a black outline of a device in a vent above a trail of blood by the master bedroom. On October 18, three days after the murders took place, the crime scene supervisor was called back to the house after family members of Jennifer Leigh discovered the device and pulled it out of the vent and found that it was a recording device. Cross examination from the defense questioned the scene supervisor asking why the device was not taken into evidence during the initial investigation.
After the first round of testimony, the hearing resumed with family of Jennifer Leigh on the stand.
Jennifer Leigh’s brother, Derek Stephens, testified and was very emotional talking about his sister. He testified that he was the one who retrieved the voice recorder from the vent above the master bedroom on October 18. Stephens stated that on the voice recorder he heard the voice of Jesse Leigh and Jennifer and Jesse Leigh’s son’s voice. He states that after about 20 seconds of listening to the recorder, he called detectives to come retrieve it.
Jennifer Leigh’s sister, Rebecca Hoadley, also took the stand, stating that her and her sister were very close, and that Jennifer and Jesse used to spend a lot of time together. She was also present at the house on Philbin Road on October 18 when her and Jennifer’s brother, retrieved the voice recorder.
The audio recording of the murders was played for the court. The audio was captured on the voice recorder that was hidden in the vent. While the audio was playing, the family of Jennifer Leigh was crying. Jesse Leigh sat throughout the recording with his head resting on the table, crying.
Leigh was initially charged with two counts of voluntary manslaughter in the deaths of 41-year-old Jennifer Leigh and 21-year-old Timothy Hunt. Those charges were later changed to murder, with an additional charge for discharging a firearm into an occupied building.
If convicted, Jesse Leigh could face a maximum penalty of a life sentence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.