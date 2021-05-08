Authorities say they are trying to determine what prompted a young girl to open fire at Rigby Middle School.
According to data compiled by The Violence Project, girls and women commit just two percent of both mass shootings and school shootings in the U.S.
The violence project’s database shows about 18 percent of school shootings were at middle schools.
Most of those were among older teenagers.
Only a handful involved sixth-grade students, according to Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Peterson.
The shooting took place over the course of five minutes Thursday .
Sheriff Peterson also says an investigation into the shooting will take quote "a considerable amount of time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.