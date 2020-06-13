UPDATE ON MISSING CHILDRENS CASE VALLOW/RYAN 06-13-2020
On 06/09/2020 at approximately 07:00 hours, The Rexburg Police Department, assisted by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State investigators, and the FBI, served a search warrant at the Chad Daybell residence in Fremont County in regards to a missing children’s investigation involving Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow.
During the search of the property, investigators found what appeared to be two sets of unidentified human remains. The remains were taken to the medical examiner’s office where an autopsy and positive identification was performed. It is with heavy hearts that we now confirm that those remains have now been officially identified as those of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.
We would like to thank all of the Law Enforcement officers involved, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, family, friends and everyone throughout this community and across the country for their diligent and tireless efforts to find JJ and Tylee. It is not the outcome we had hoped; to be able to find the children safe. Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of JJ and Tylee.
This investigation is still active and ongoing.
