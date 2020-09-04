Authorities are still searching for a two-year old boy who went missing near Boise on Wednesday.
The toddler, Rory Pope was last seen just after noon in an Eagle subdivision.
Law enforcement officers from several agencies have been searching the neighborhood while dive teams searched nearby ponds.
A local water search and rescue expert was using a remote-controlled sonar device to search near where the child was last seen.
Police are also collecting footage from neighbors’ security cameras for clues.
The sheriff’s office says there is no sign of foul play in the toddler’s disappearance and the situation does not meet the criteria for an amber alert.
