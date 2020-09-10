The automated driving feature has become popular in cars today but is risky and can create overconfidence.
According to AAA, automated driving can allow you to stay in one lane and maintain a certain distance from other cars but there's times when a human driver must take over.
People who are overconfident in the automated system causes them to be inattentive while the automated system is driving.
AAA stresses that car manufacturers must provide both the strengths and realizations of what the automated system can and cannot do to ensure safety.
